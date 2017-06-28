WHITEFISH (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Tuesday that changes to Montana’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument will probably not happen.

Zinke said he “likely” won’t recommend changes to the 586-square-mile (1,520-square-kilometer) monument that President Bill Clinton created in 2001 using the Antiquities Act.

The Breaks’ status implementation was controversial back in 2001 because a number of landowners and multi-generational ranchers call the area encompassed in the breaks home.

They were concerned about grazing rights in the area, and the concern of the state trading the lands to the Bureau of Land management which could endanger the land they use for livestock.

The longstanding supporters of the breaks’ status of the group “hold our ground” in part with the Montana Wilderness Association praised Zinke’s announcement Tuesday and hope he’ll continue to review other monuments and keep their statuses.

According to a 2017 Colorado College poll, 77 percent of Montanans support the Missouri Breaks.

Gov. Steve Bullock sent a letter to Zinke last week asking him to keep the Breaks monument unchanged. Zinke upheld the governor’s request on Tuesday in his hometown of Whitefish following a speech to the Western Governors’ Association.

“The elected officials and the vast majority of Montanans are comfortable with the Missouri Breaks as it is,” Zinke said. “The governor certainly is. And I see no reason to change that.”

Zinke has been acting out President Donald Trump’s directive to review all monuments larger than 156 square miles (400 square kilometers) that were created since 1996. Trump called for the review in response to past presidents’ use of executive orders to create national monuments.

In the case of the Breaks monument, Zinke would rather not “open a wound that has already healed,” he said.

Zinke said he asks three questions when assessing changes to national monuments: Did creation of the monument follow the guidelines for creating monuments as spelled out in the Antiquities Act, was there enough public input when it was formed and would it be more disruptive or in the best interest of the local communities to do further review?