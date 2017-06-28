The family of the woman who died after being attacked by dogs on Saturday shared the obituary on Wednesday.

The two dogs were euthanized Monday morning and are at MSU undergoing testing for rabies because they didn’t have current vaccinations.

A pit bull and pit bull mix mauled Melissa Barnes in the backyard of her property on Love Lane on Saturday morning, the 65-year-old remained on life support in Billings until her organs were able to be donated. She died on Sunday.

The obituary reads:

Melissa Linette Williams Barnes was born April 9, 1952 in Las Animas, Colorado, to Theodore (Ted) Williams and Virginia Lisher Williams. She tragically died Sunday June 25, 2017, due to a savage dog attack at her home in Bozeman.

She was a devoted mother of four. Tonya (Nicholas) Helton, Aaron (Veronika) Barnes, Heather (Calvin) Olson, and Lisa (Sean) Edelen. Sister of Rob (Glynis) Williams, Loren Williams, Celinda (Jim) Williams, and Caroline Williams.

Melissa was a remarkable woman, whose gentle spirit was as warm as the sun in springtime.

Melissa was both quiet and unassuming, with a heart of gold, and a unforgettable laugh. She loved her family fiercely and extended her love and her family to those she served at Reach, Inc. She had a quiet strength in her that resonated from her devout faith. She was the woman behind the scenes, with gentle hands, and a warm smile.

Melissa had two loves. A deep affection for animals and a real love for the outdoors. She saw the world through an artist’s eye, taking time to capture every detail in her cherished paintings.

Her life was simple but filled with love and blessings. Although she had a tragic end to her life, her legacy lives on through those that knew and loved her. She is survived through her father, her children, her siblings, and her three grandchildren.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To view the obituary and page where donations can be made to the family click here.