HELENA – If you’ve been down on the south end of Helena’s Walking Mall lately, it’s hard to miss some work being done on a very familiar feature.

“What are you guys doing? Why are you guys doing that?”

A group of preschoolers making their way down the mall asked a question that has been asked of crews more than a few times each day, even by the smallest of patrons.

The answer is they’re getting the formerly flowing Last Chance Stream back up and running again.

“We get stopped probably 10 to 15 times a day by people walking through – some that grew up here and remember it from when they’re little and others that are just traveling through and visiting, everybody’s excited,” said Parks Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Marron.

The Last Chance Stream was originally put in when the Walking Mall was built in the 70’s and it flowed for decades before age finally took its toll and it had to be shut down about four years ago.

“As things settled and moved and construction came in and out and changed, the pipe underneath started to break and we were losing a lot of water, it just became too expensive and a waste of water to continue to run it,” explained Marron. “We decided last year to budget for, to remodel it. So we’re changing the design a little bit instead of one big long creek it’ll be multiple sections that’ll be individual that doesn’t have to go underneath the main walking part.”

The new design means each of the four sections are independent of each other. The water will be held in a reserve and recirculate.

“So there’s a big liner and the blocks will sit on that liner and holds the water in and that’s where the pump is,” said Marron.

The work includes excavating the area to put in the reserve and pump and replacing old electrical and irrigation systems.

The final look will be a more natural stream with the first two sections expected to be flowing by the end of summer.

The second part of the project, on the two sections of stream closest to the miner statue, will be completed next summer.