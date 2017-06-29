HELENA – The FBI issued a request for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Eric David Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana.

The FBI reports that on May 4, 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in U.S. District Court, District of Montana, Butte Division, Great Falls, Montana, after he was indicted on drug-related charges.

Fletcher is 36, with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s between 6 feet and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He weighs between 235 to 255 pounds and is described as having tattoos on his back, left and right arms and right calf.

FBI says that Fletcher is considered armed and dangerous. He’s been charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

View the wanted poster here.