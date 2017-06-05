MONTANA – The United States Marshals Service District of Montana has issued a BOLO Alert (Be-on-the-Lookout) for Elizabeth Mary Lamey.

Lamey, 41, is wanted by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a warrant alleging she violated conditions of probation.

According to state prison records, Lamey has previous felony convictions for assault on a minor, failing to register as a sex or violent offender, drug possession, and failure to notify change of address or employment.

Lamey is described as a Native American, 5-feet, 1-inch tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos, including a rose on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Lamey is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 406-247-7030 or your local law enforcement agency.