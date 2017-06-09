The Electric City Water Park opens for the season on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The water park includes the Mitchell Pool, the wading pool and interactive play structure (Little Squirts Soak Zone); the Power Tower Plunge (two water slides); and the Flow Rider where people can boogie board, ride the lazy river and head down the riptide slide.

The Electric City Water Park will be open daily June 9 through Aug. 29.

Normal operating hours are 12 to 6 p.m. daily, with the exception of Wednesdays.

On Wednesdays, the water park will remain open until 8 p.m.

Pool rentals are available in the evenings.

There will also be lap swimming available at the Water Park, Monday through Thursday prior to the water park opening from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost to swim laps $4 a day or $40 a month. Water Walking will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8:00 a.m. which also costs $4 a day.

Water Park Prices include:

Package B: Mitchell Pool and the Little Squirts Soak Zone; Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 3 to 17

Package A: Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone, the Power Tower Plunge water slides and the Flow Rider; Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for youths ages 3 to 17 (boards and tubes are included, first come, first served); and Twilight Rate: Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., $2 discount on full package.

For more information visit the water park website , or call the Park & Recreation Office at 406-771- 1265. The Water Park phone number is 406-454-9008.

Other Neighborhood Pools/Spray Parks in Great Falls

– Jaycee Pool ♦ 4th Street & 26th Avenue Northeast

– Water Tower Pool ♦ 34th Street & 7th Avenue South

2017 Regular Season

– June 24 – August 20

– 1:00-5:45 p.m.

Fee

– $2.50 for ages 3-17

– $3.50 for ages 18+

– Under 2 free with paying adult (1 child per paying adult; $1.50 each additional child)

Spray Parks Only Open

– June 9 – June 23

– August 21 – August 29

– 1:00 to 5:00

– There is no fee to use the spray park during these dates