WHITEHALL – A 21-year-old Whitehall woman who had been missing since Thursday was found dead on Tuesday.

Authorities from Madison County reported Tuesday that Kirsten Ryerson died after crashing her four wheeler.

Ryerson was last seen on Thursday driving a red Yamaha four-wheeler.

They also said she was driving too fast around a curve and flipped down a steep embankment.

The crash site was discovered late Tuesday afternoon in Whitehall on Point of Rocks Road and Parrot Drive