The U.S. Forest Service says weather helped a small wildfire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness grow to 16 acres overnight.

The Hunters Gulch Fire started as two small lightning sparked fires earlier this week. As of Friday morning the two fires had burned together.

According to Kathy Bushnell, the Public Affairs Officer for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is active along its southern edge and burning in grass and snags. Smoke is visible from the surrounding area.

Fire activity Friday morning has been described as minimal. About 20 firefighters are monitoring the fire.

Story continues below



Hunters Gulch Trail #255 remains closed.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page, the area has seen two previous major fires, one in 1984 and a second in 2007.