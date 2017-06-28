(NBC) Fire teams across the Western United States, including some from Montana have spent another day battling more than 20 wildfires across seven states.

Hundreds of families have been evacuated, thousands of acres are torched and the flames are still burning out of control from Texas through Oregon.

“The area that is burning has been sort of our worst nightmare,” said Chief Pete Gordon of the Prescott National Forest Fire Department.

Firefighters are working around the clock battling not only the flames but also brutal heat waves and gusting winds.

Twenty-one large fires are burning, the worst right now, is in Utah where the flames have swallowed more than a dozen homes.

“We’re trying to organize chaos. This is very chaotic out there. The wind is blowing one direction one minute, the other direction next,” said Sheriff Scott Mascher of Yavapai County, Ariz.

The largest fire, the Brian Head Fire, in southwestern Utah has burned more than 54,000 acres.