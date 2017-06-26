UPDATE (3:48 P.M.) – At a press conference Monday, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirmed that the woman who was attacked by dogs on Saturday has been declared brain dead.

According to Gootkin, Melissa Barnes, 65, was attacked on Love Lane by two dogs.

The two dogs were euthanized Monday morning and are at MSU undergoing testing for rabies because they didn’t have current vaccinations.

One dog is confirmed a pit bull, the other breed is not yet identified.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a woman has died after being attacked by two dogs in Bozeman.

The attack reportedly happened over the weekend, near Huffine Lane in Bozeman.

The woman was reportedly airlifted to a Billings hospital, where she died of the injuries.

The two pit bulls reportedly involved in the attack are in quarantine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

