GREAT FALLS – A 44-year-old woman drowned on Monday night in Cascade County.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as Melissa Lesofski.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to an irrigation canal at about 9 p.m. on 1st Road South and Ashuelot Road for a report of a possible drowning.

A passersby noticed a vehicle parked alongside the road with three dogs running in the area, but no one was around.

Story continues below



The passerby then noticed a woman, later identified as Lesofski, caught in turbulent water, below a gate in the canal, so he jumped in and pulled her to the edge of the canal.

Others assisted with pulling Lesofski out of the canal.

CPR was initiated, but was unsuccessful, and Lesofski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicated that Lesofski accidentally fell into the irrigation canal.

Authorities do not yet know why Lesofski was out of her vehicle.

The investigation is continuing at this time to look for other contributing factors.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim’s family.