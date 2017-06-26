Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from the Granite County Jail.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reported that Autumn Pale, 27, was let out of her cell to use the telephone and then exited out the back door.

Palen has shoulder length dark brown hair bruises on her face and is wearing black and white striped prison attire.

She was last seen at 4:23 p.m. on Monday.

Palen was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant and is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Anyone with information on Palen is asked to contact the Granite County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 460-859-3251 . Subject last seen at 4:23 pm