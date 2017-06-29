HELENA – As the centerpiece of the State Capitol grounds, the flower display is one of the complex’s most beloved features.

Since 1971, the display has been a yearly tradition and a popular tourist picture spot.

This year over 4,000 flowers were used including Dusty Millers and Zinnias which are resistant to Helena’s urban deer population.

The display cost about $4,500 and all flowers are procured from local producer High Country Growers.

The design is a collaborative effort by the Landscape Maintenance Supervisor, General Services Administrator, and Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Planning for the design starts while snow still covers the ground.

“This process actually begins in early winter,” said General Services Division Administrator Steve Baiamonte. “With the planning then sometime in early spring our crew comes out and makes sure we’ve removed all of the old flowers and any other issues from the year before.”

Baiamonte added that his whole staff is proud to provide a nice, clean, and safe space for both Montanans and tourists to enjoy.