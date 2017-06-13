MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park announced Tuesday that last month was the second busiest May on record.

May of 2016 was the busiest, with 444,630 visitors recorded, 5.6 percent up from this year. Park officials reported 419,627 visitors last month.

Officials said road closures due to snow and the end of the National Park Service Centennial year may have contributed to the decrease in numbers.

Overall the park reports a 7.3 percent decrease in visitors in 2017 compared to 2016. Last year had the highest visitor numbers the park has ever seen.

Statistics do show that year-to-date visitation in 2017 is 28.7 percent higher than five years ago in 2013.

YTD Recreational Visits (through May)

2017 550,413

2016 593,755

2015 518,087

2014 415,185

2013 392,222

YNP advised that visitors should plan ahead for their trips and anticipate delays at popluar attractions.

Check park road conditions here.

More information on the statistics here.