GREAT FALLS – A family near Valier had a surprise in their backyard on Thursday morning: two young bears.

Stacey O’Neal said her dogs barking alerted her to the two bears, which appeared to be grizzlies.

O’Neal says she doesn’t mind seeing the bears further out, but when they are right in her backyard, it’s alarming.

It’s been common for bears to make their way to Valier over the last few years.

“I think there are so many in the mountains and they have been on the endangered list for so long that there is just so many of them. The young ones get pushed out of the mountains and so they are coming out further and further to find food,” O’Neil said.

“I know they have quite a few meetings and trying to make people bear aware and stuff like that. It is pretty scary cause we had one in the morning this year during school, when kids are walking to school. They are trying to do a phone chain and get the message out but that comes out too late. People need to know immediately that there is a bear walking around in town,” O’Neil said.

O’Neal said she will now make sure the dog feed and grain is picked up so it does not attract bears in the future.

“Unfortunately our shelter belt is full of choke cherries. In the fall they love the choke cherries and last year we had some in here,” O’Neil said.

O’Neal says it keeps getting more dangerous because these bears do not fear humans.