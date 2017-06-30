UPDATE 10:55 p.m. – Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg has confirmed that the 7-year-old boy has died at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena after life saving measures failed.

HELENA – A 7-year-old boy was found in the water in Spring Meadow Lake after he was reported missing around 8:00 p.m.

Deputies searched the area for around a half hour before calling in search and rescue.

As search and rescue teams arrived a person on scene found the boy.

No one reported seeing the boy enter the water. CPR was performed on the boy. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have closed Spring Meadow Lake State Park while the investigation is ongoing.

We will update you when we know more.