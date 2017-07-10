(NBC) Florence Bearse celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday.

The celebration was complete with all the fixings, balloons, birthday cake and her secret to a long life: wine.

Known for her no-nonsense attitude and sense of humor at Bangor, Maine’s Westgate Center for Rehabilitation, Florence doesn’t shy away from that fact.

“I like my wine. Don’t take it away from me,” she said.

Story continues below



Before retiring, Bearse ran a restaurant in Lagrange where she dedicated her life to serving others.

“The people have taken me, I think. They understand me. That I’m crazy,” Bearse joked.

Read more here.