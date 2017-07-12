Citing active wildfires and extreme fire danger across the state, Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a fire emergency in Montana on Sunday.

The Lodgepole Complex fires, which consists of four fires burning in eastern Montana, has burned 12 homes and an estimated 226,000 acres. It remains at zero percent containment as of Sunday night.

Incident commander Rick Connell said Montana resources have been mostly tapped out, but help is coming in from the eastern states. Crews and engines have begun arriving from Ohio, West Virginia, Missouri and New York and the hope is that they will soon have 300 to 500 firefighters working to control the blaze.

Currently, there are 215 personnel fighting the blaze.

“It’s been characterized as very extreme fire behavior,” said Tim Engrav, public information officer for the Western Montana Type 2 Incident Management Team.

It was a series of fires that started on July 19. “These four fires were just too extreme and spread very rapidly,” Engrav said.

There have been no injuries reported at this time but evacuations remain in place for Garfield County. There is no timetable as to when those residents will be able to return to their homes.

A significant amount of fencing and haystacks have been destroyed. Just over 50 people who live north of Highway 200 in western Garfield County remain under evacuation.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the VFW Building in Jordan. Montana Highway 200 between Jordan and Winnett is subject to intermittent, temporary closures due to fire activity.

The wind shifted from the south on Sunday so crews have been working on the south end of the fire. Rick Connell’s Type II Incident Management Team took command of firefighting operations on Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday for northern Montana east of the Continental Divide.

MTN’s Dan Dragan