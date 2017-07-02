UPDATE (7:43 p.m.) HPD released more information on Friday evening about the Nature Park Fire.

HPD reported that after the officer who was driving by the area first reported the fire, several other 911 calls came in to report the same fire.

Once Helena Fire arrived on scene they were able to contain the fire. Both HPD and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office helped control traffic while also blocking traffic from the area of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and it is still unknown if the fire was started by a person or nature. The Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.

Story continues below



No injuries have been reported at this time. It is still unknown if anything sustained damage other than the landscape of the park.

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.) – According to Battalion Chief Roy Swanby, two to three acres of brush have burned at the Nature Park Fire Friday afternoon.

The fire is out and crews are mopping up.

DNRC, Helena Parks and Recreation and Helena Fire all responded to the fire.

The cause is still unknown, officials are currently investigating.

There have been no injuries reported.

UPDATE (5:53 p.m.) – Officials have called on the Helena Interagency Investigation Team to help with the fire.

A small stretch of Cole Street has been closed by HPD. There’s no word yet on when that will be open.

It’s still unknown whether the fire was human caused or not, according to Lieutenant Brett Petty.

UPDATE (5:29 p.m.) – Helena Police Department has said that one of the Helena officers reported seeing a small fire in the area at around 4:18 p.m. on Friday.

There still no word on the cause of the fire.

HELENA – Helena Fire Department has responded to fire a fire at Nature Park in Helena.

The park is located off of Gold Avenue, just North of Last Chance Gulch.

No other details are available at this point.

We have a reporter on the scene. We will let you know when we have more details.