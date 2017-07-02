The Montana Highway Patrol reported two separate Fatal crashes on Sunday in central Montana area.

MHP reported that one person died Sunday in a crash in Fergus County. The crash was reported to the MHP at about 11:20 p.m.

MHP said that Ford F-150 was southbound on Secondary Highway 236.

The driver – identified at this point only as a 37-year-old man from Winifred – failed to negotiate a curve and began to go counter-clockwise. The truck then went off the road in a wide skid and rolled and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Story continues below



The MHP said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. They also said that speed and alcohol may have been factors, and are continuing to investigate.

MHP also reported that another person died in a crash on Sunday in Phillips County. The crash was reported to MHP at about 10:45 p.m.

The crash happened northeast of Malta, and several miles east of Loring, near mile marker 9 of State Highway 208.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

A 20-year-old from Idaho was driving a GMC Safari on Hwy 208, the vehicle was northbound about three miles north of Whitewater Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in road; the vehicle went off the right side of the road and rolled.

MHP said that the driver died and that there were two passengers in the vehicle; a 27-year-old male and 26-year-old female from Idaho. One of them was injured.

Authorities are investigating to determine if alcohol and/or speed were factors.

Both crashes are still being investigated. We will update as we get more information.