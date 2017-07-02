Jimmy Lee Ellison and Patrick Adams are facing misdemeanor criminal charges in connection with an hours-long standoff with police in Great Falls.

Ellison could face one count of unlawful possession of a shotgun, a misdemeanor.

Adams could face one count of false reporting, also a misdemeanor.

The incident began at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday when dispatchers received a report of a man with a gun at a home in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue South.

Story continues below



Police officers responded and, though all of the other occupants of the home were evacuated safely, the suspect remained inside the house and refused to come out.

People living in the area were also advised that they could safely evacuate.

The GFPD’s High-Risk Unit vehicle was also dispatched to the area as the standoff continued.

Just after 3 p.m., officers began using a bullhorn (amplified microphone) to order the suspect to come out.

A few minutes later, one man – believed to be Ellison – was seen being taken into custody and placed into a police car.

Officers then began searching the home, and later called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Malmstrom Air Force Base to assist with the investigation, as several “suspicious” items were found inside the home.

As far as we know, authorities did not find any actual explosives inside.

No other details or court documents have been released at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.