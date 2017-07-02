UPDATE (7:00 p.m.) – Fire officials said the apartment building that caught fire Friday afternoon has severe fire and smoke damage.

The fire originated in one of the top apartments. Both that one and the apartment directly below suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if any of the residents are displaced.

HELENA – A second fire in progress has been reported in Helena Friday afternoon.

Helena Police Department, Helena Fire Department, West Valley Fire and St. Peter’s Ambulance all responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Silsbee Ave. across from the Mobil Gas Station.

There’s no word yet on the amount of damage. No injuries have been reported.

We have a reporter on scene and will update you as we get more information.