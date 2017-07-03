DEER LODGE-The Montana Highway Patrol says that three people died in the crash.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Gill, the vehicle was eastbound when the driver ended up in the median for an unknown reason and over-corrected.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and another was partially ejected.

A woman and two small girls died from injuries sustained in the crash. The ages of the children are 12 and 10, according to the trooper.

Another child was released from the hospital and authorities are unsure of the condition of a fifth child.

All of the occupants were from Idaho.

The MHP says that all of the people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims until family is notified.