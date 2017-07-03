HYSHAM, Mont. (AP) — Three North Dakota residents were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 near Hysham in eastern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a sports utility vehicle was westbound in the passing lane at about 12:20 p.m. on Thursday when it clipped the rear of a westbound vehicle in the driving lane.

Trooper Scott McDermott says the contact caused the driver lost control of the SUV and it ended up overturning through the median and coming to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lane.

The patrol says a 52-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, both from Strasburg, North Dakota, and a 55-year-old woman from Bismarck, North Dakota died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The other vehicle was able to pull over to the side of the road. Its two occupants were unhurt.