HELENA – The third trial for a Helena man accused of sexual assault began Tuesday.

William D. LaFromboise is accused of having sexual contact on multiple occasions with a seven-year-old girl between July 2013 and December 2014.

His first trial ended in a hung jury in December. The second trial ended in a mistrial in April.

In opening statements Tuesday afternoon, Deputy County Attorney Ann Penner told the jury the victim’s family opened their home to LaFromboise, trusted him to housesit and babysit for them while he brought the victim and her siblings gifts.

Penner said the defendant violated that trust by repeatedly assaulting the victim.

Penner told the jury they’d hear about grooming, the method perpetrators use to lower their victim’s inhibitions by giving them gifts and extra attention. Penner said LaFromboise groomed both the victim in this case and her family.

Defense Attorney Rachel Wanderscheid told the jury the case has more questions than answers, including missing details and evidence that simply doesn’t make sense.

Wanderscheid said memories can be contaminated and no one can ever know what goes on in a child’s mind.

She said there is no physical evidence, no DNA, no bodily fluids, no eyewitnesses and no physical injury in this case.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.