Another mild earthquake hit the Lincoln area early on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that a magnitude 4.0 quake hit eight miles southeast of Lincoln just before 3 a.m.

It was located about 7.2 miles underground.

There were no reports of major damage or injuries.

Several people reported feeling the quake in Lincoln, Helena, and Great Falls and even as far away as Bozeman and Whitefish.