HELENA – 4-H members and their furry friends dodged and weaved through dog agility courses Wednesday morning.

Obstacle courses were set up to test the animals’ training, obedience and athletics.

The 4-H Agility Program teaches members skills for dog care, canine anatomy, grooming, and helps them explore dog-related careers.

A recent Helena High graduate Janae Bodner and her partner Boomer have been participating in the program for the last 9 years.

Bodner said the two of them were pretty shy, but agility has really helped them step out of their box.

She added that she’s proud of all Boomer’s accomplished and is sad that she has to leave him at home when she attends Montana State University this fall.

“I’m going to miss him,” said Bonder. “He’s my best friend. So it’s going to be sad not being with him every day but I’ll make sure to come home and see him. “

Bodner did add though, that if she could, she’d sneak Boomer into the dorm with her.

For more about Lewis and Clark County 4-H programs click here.