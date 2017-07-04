HELENA – Judging began Tuesday for Lewis and Clark County 4-H members at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

4-H members showed off Educational Displays to judges Tuesday morning at the fairgrounds. The 4-H club has been working on the projects over the last year along with other projects such as raising livestock.

Livestock judging will happen over the next few days leading to the 4-H Livestock sale Saturday at noon.

Helena High Junior Becky deMontigny has been in the program for 7 years and sais she’s grateful for all that she’s learned.

“It’s been fun,” said deMontigny, “There’s a lot to learn with it and you gain a lot of experience and lessons from that.”

deMontigny showed a market steer at the fair this year and hopes to use what she’s learned at college when she studies livestock judging.

2017 Last Chance Stampede 4-H Schedule

Wednesday July 26, 2017

9:00am Dog Agility Event – Park Area

2:00pm 4-H Market Goat Show – Multipurpose Arena

4:00-5:00pm Robotics Presentation in Bill Hamilton Building

5:00pm Parade of Beef – Multipurpose Arena

6:00pm 4-H Poultry Show – Multipurpose Arena

Thursday July 27, 2017

7:00am 4-H Swine Show – Multipurpose Arena

1:00pm 4-H Sheep Show – Multipurpose Arena

Friday July 28, 2017

9:00am 4-H Rabbit Show – Multipurpose Arena

9:00am 4-H Dairy Cattle Show – Multipurpose Arena

1:00pm 4-H Market Beef & Breeding Beef Shows

Saturday July 29, 2017

8:00am 4-H Round Robin Showmanship – Multipurpose Building

10:30am Presentations and Scholarships announced

11:00am 4-H Livestock Sale – Multipurpose Arena

3:30pm Rabbit Agility, Jumping, and Racing – Bill Hamilton 4-H Building

5:30pm Indoor Project Auction – Exhibit Hall