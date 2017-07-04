Your car won’t get far without a good set of tires. Fortunately, there are actions you can take to keep your vehicle rolling in the right direction.

Here are 4 things you should avoid if your goal is a smooth, comfortable and safe ride.

Forget to check your tire pressure

It’s not really worth the trouble, right? Wrong. If there’s not enough air in your tires, your brakes won’t operate properly and your car will handle poorly, especially on wet roads.

Poor inflation can also end up costing you a pretty penny. Under or overinflated tires mean they won’t wear evenly so you’ll have to replace them sooner. It can also affect your gas mileage and lead to a blow out

or flat tire.

Always check the pressure when your tires are cold, when your car hasn’t been driven for at least three hours. And don’t forget about your spare – check it at least once a month.

Ignore wheel alignments

This is a good idea only if you’re not interested in a smooth ride or helping your tires last as long as possible. Your wheels can be knocked out of alignment if you hit a pothole or simply through wear and tear.

“Pay attention to things such as uneven tire wear, excessive pulling to one side or the other and difficult handling,” says Phil Sebastian, owner of Eagle Tire and Auto Repair, which serves the Helena and Bozeman areas of Montana.

Don’t worry about the tread on your tires

You can use a coin to check whether the tread on your tires is an acceptable length. Simply place a penny into one of the grooves and take a look at Abraham Lincoln’s profile. If part of his head is covered by the tread, you’re in good shape. If you can see his entire head, you need a new set of tires.

Keep in mind that time, as well as miles, takes a toll on tires. When a tire begins to suffer dry rot, the rubber loses its flexibility. It’s a good idea to replace tires that are between six and 10 years old, even if they seem to have enough tread remaining.

Never rotate your tires

Moving tires from front to back or from one side of your car to the other will help the tread wear evenly on all four tires, giving you a smoother ride and more tire for your money. And, since mechanics will remove the wheels to rotate your tires, they’ll get a good look at any potential problems that otherwise would be hidden from view.

