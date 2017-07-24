UPDATE (3:28 p.m.) – By Monday afternoon, 59 jurors had shown up to district court after only two jurors had shown up of the 50 that were supposed to for the criminal trial set to begin Monday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said his deputies sought after the missing jurors Monday morning after they failed to show up. The deputies were given a list of 22 names. They were able to make contact with six, two were deceased and the rest had moved out of state or were unable to be located.

The jury pool is selected from driver’s license records which are updated every eight years.

Jury selection began Monday afternoon. Open arguments in the case are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“This is the first time in 32 years that’s we’ve done this,” says Dutton.

Sheriff Dutton says ignoring a jury duty summons could lead to a contempt of court charge, which is a misdemeanor and punishable by a $1,000.00 fine and up to six months in jail.