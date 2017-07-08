LOLO – An 8-year-old Lolo girl has been identified as the victim in a head-on fatal crash Sunday morning on Highway 12 west of Lolo.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said Carli Miller, 8, of Lolo, was the passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a truck that crossed the center line near mile marker 27 Sunday around 11:45 a.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the driver of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound on Highway 12 crossed the center line and hit a westbound vehicle carrying a family of five.

Miller was a passenger in the westbound vehicle.

MHP said five others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. MHP continues to investigate the crash.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty