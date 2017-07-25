A rancher from Sand Springs, Montana searches for his cattle through the Lodgepole Complex Wildfire. The largest fire in the country this year continues to burn in eastern Montana, with more than 250,000 acres already burned. Already this year, more acreage has burned in Montana than last year.

At least Tuesday there was a little break from the heat, extreme fire danger, and smoky skies. What a beautiful day it’s been for most of the state with comfortable temps, clean air, and light wind. Looking ahead, more thunderstorms and heat are likely over the next few days. Wednesday, scattered storms will develop in the southern half of the state. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s for most locations. Thursday, thunderstorms will spread across most of the state. Cloud cover will keep temperatures mainly in the 80s. Thunderstorms will have rain, but it’s so dry that new wildfire starts are likely to be caused by lightning. Friday, thunderstorms will move through eastern Montana while the western half will be mainly dry. Highs will be hot in the 90s. A stronger west wind up to 25mph will elevate the fire danger once again. This weekend will be hot with isolated thunderstorms. Highs will rise into the 90s for most locations, 70s in the mountains. The fire danger will remain very high for the final weekend of July, so please be careful.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist