GREAT FALLS – The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a project to enhance access to a roadway crossing in Great Falls for bicyclist and pedestrians. They are seeking public comment.

The project would make Park Drive into Gibson Park ADA compliant.

The details of the project proposes an addition of an ADA crossing of Park Drive between 4th Avenue North and 2nd Street North, ADA crossings of 4th Avenue North and 2nd Street North along the east side of Park Drive, reconfiguration and narrowing of the vehicle entrance to Gibson Park from Park Drive and a multi-use path connection within Gibson Park.

MDT says the project will provide a safe pedestrian and bicycle crossing into Gibson Park and extend the trail connection within Gibson Park from the parking area northwest to the existing path.

Construction for the project is tentatively scheduled for spring of 2019.

For more information call Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer at (406) 454-5880 or Project Design Engineer Terry Voeller at (406) 444‑9457.

Submit public comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359, or online here.