HELENA – When you have an emergency, you want help to get to you as fast as possible.

Jefferson County is hoping to make the process faster through a new program that gives away address markers to residents to put on their properties. The customized signs are intended to allow emergency services to make locating callers easier, especially in rural areas.

Doug Dodge is Jefferson County’s Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator. “In rural Jefferson County, we have struggled sometimes in being able to find where people are,” Dodge said. “Time is of the essence and we need to be able to get to folks as soon as we can.”

Currently, the county has only received a handful of requests for the markers. The first address marker is free. Replacement markers are $20 each.

You can claim yours by filling out and mailing this form or calling the GIS Office Monday through Thursday at 406-225-4156.