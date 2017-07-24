An Air Force Pilot from Butte, who was killed in the Vietnam War, was finally laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral for Captain Robert Holton was held 48 years after he was killed while serving in Vietnam. Family, friends and even those who didn’t know him paid their respects to the man who was shot down while on a mission over Laos in 1969.

His remains were recovered in June and returned to his hometown of Butte.

Dianne Moody, Holton’s former wife said during the service that he had not only sacrificed his life for his country, but his death brought the community of Butte together.

“There have been so many heartfelt exchanges of different people, so many memories that have come forward and I think that it was part of his mission to bring this kind of unity to people like ourselves in a time when there’s a lot of division.” said Moody.

Holton was buried in Sunset Memorial Park.

John Emiegh