Happy Friday!

The heatwave continues, and a few records were broken and tied today. More records will likely be set this weekend as the temperatures only get hotter. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana for Saturday, as well as from the Bitterroot Valley up to the Flathead Valley. A RED FLAG WARNING for dangerous fire weather conditions has also been issued for northeast Montana with hot, dry, and breezy conditions developing again on Saturday. Find a way to stay cool, because the heat will be intense across the state. Highs will be well up into the 90s to around 100. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible over the southwest and south central mountains. Breezy west winds up to 20mph are possible in the afternoon, creating dangerous fire weather conditions. Sunday will also be hot, with highs in the 90s to around 100. But there’s a good chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening that may cool things down briefly. Monday, a cold front will move into the state triggering a few more thunderstorms. It will be hot in the 90s ahead of the front, and breezy conditions will once again create dangerous fire weather conditions. TUESDAY…the heat wave should briefly break! Highs will cool down into the 80s, officially ending the streak of 90+ degree days. However, the heat could come back even more intense late next week into next weekend. More records could be broken in what is setting up to be one very hot month of July.

Be safe and stay cool this weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist