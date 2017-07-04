UPDATE (10:21) – The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says the fire has been put out. It burned 3 1/2 acres in the north hills. Fire crews will stay in the area through the night and possibly into the morning hours.

UPDATE (7:48) – The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said they are looking for a gun metal grey Dodge extended cab, possibly year 2012, with a male and female in it.

Witnesses said individuals in the vehicle were seen shooting at metal targets in the area. They were spotted about three hours before the fire.

Fire officials say they may have left the scene not knowing that they had possibly caused a fire.

At this point there is no timeline of when the fire will be out.

We will update you as we get more information.

UPDATE (7:03) – Our reporter on scene says that fire officials are now attacking the fire from the air by helicopter.

HELENA – A fire broke out on the north hills access road Tuesday night.

The fire is about two acres in size. West Valley and Lewis and Clark Fire responded.

Fire officials say that no homes are in danger and that the fire is moving away from homes.

DNRC is leading the fire efforts.

We have a reporter on scene and we will let you know as soon as we have more details.