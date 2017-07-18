Happy Tuesday,

New and current wildfires in Montana continue to spread smoke through our sky. However, most of the smoke is coming from larger fires in British Columbia. Dense smoke is just north of the border, and could move down into Montana. At times Tuesday, air quality was “moderate” which is less than good. Over the next several days, air quality will continue to be an issue with the combination of wildfires in state and in British Columbia.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with hazy skies. Southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph, increasing the fire danger. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Thursday will be very similar, with highs mainly in the 90s and a breezy afternoon increasing the fire danger. An isolated storm is possible late in the afternoon up along the Hi-Line. Thursday night and Friday, a cold front will move through the state. This front will bring in cooler air with highs in the 80s on Friday, but strong wind and low humidity will create very dangerous fire weather conditions. Please be careful. This weekend should be very nice, minus the fire danger. Saturday will be sunny with an east wind up to 15mph, and highs will be in the 80s. Sunday will be sunny and dry, with light wind. Highs will warm into the 80s to around 90.

Fire danger and smoke will continue for the foreseeable future.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist