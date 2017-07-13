The Montana Air National Guard and Malmstrom Air Force Base are teaming up to celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday by hosting “The Flight Over The Falls”.

Colonel Buel Dickson, the commander of the 120th Airlift Wing of the MT ANG, said they will have an open house for the event at the Montana Air National Guard.

“We will have the Thunderbirds and some static displays. It will be a great celebration for the community,” Dickson said.

Along with the Thunderbirds, other events include the Firewalkers International Pyro, the Shetterly Squadron and the Wings of the Blue.

Organizers expect as many as 50,000 people to attend the weekend-long event.

“Absolutely it is for all ages to come up. Just realize it will more than likely be hot and it will be noisy. Please bring some earplugs and shade if you can,” said Dickson.

Dickson also asks for attendees to be patient while traveling to and from the air show.

“Please come out and enjoy it. It is a free event and a world-class event. We are going to have a lot of fun,” Allen said.

The Flight Over The Falls will be July 22 and 23.