GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Air Show is this weekend and that means more traffic and fuller flights.

Airport officials said Tuesday that from Friday through Sunday heavy congestion is expected on I-15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They also recommend planning extra time for air travel. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for flights for security screening.

The airshow isn’t the only thing causing delays for the Great Falls International Airport. Earlier this summer the airport announced that due to added flights, the Airport is experiencing record number passengers, especially in the morning. Passengers could expect significant delays.