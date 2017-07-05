GREAT FALLS – On Saturday the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol compliance check of 16 businesses within the county; the second of the newly implemented program.

The sheriff’s office reported Wednesday that all 16 businesses passed the compliance check. The sheriff’s office also praised the businesses for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to minors.

The last check was completed in May and 34 of the 36 businesses passed. Previously, in the fall of 2015 only 78 percent of the businesses passed the check.

The compliance checks work to ensure businesses that have liquor licenses are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors. The alcohol compliance checks are supported by the STOP Act funds provided by the Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Stakeholders.

The STOP Act program works to, “Prevent and reduce alcohol use among youth ages 12 to 20 in communities throughout the United States,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.

Since the inception of mandatory alcohol server training in the State of Montana several years ago, there has been a dramatic decrease in illegal sales of alcohol to those persons less than 21 years of age within the City Limits of Great Falls.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said they are optimistic the compliance checks will promote the trend within the entire county.

Volunteers from the surrounding area helped with the compliance check. All volunteers were 18 years old, and each one possessed a valid and legal identification card or driver’s license, which was shown to every server or seller who asked to see them.

The sheriff’s office noted to always be aware and report suspicious activities to local Law Enforcement.