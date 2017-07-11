HELENA – Montana AmeriCorps members were honored for their work across the state on Tuesday.

Montana No Kid Hungry AmeriCorps and Prevention Resource Center AmeriCorps VISTA programs held their End-of-Service event Tuesday afternoon at the Radisson Colonial Hotel.

This End-of-Service event allowed the members and programs to celebrate their statewide accomplishments such as providing more access to food, developing Foster Youth mentorship and leadership programs and more.

First Lady of Montana Lisa Bullock spoke at the event congratulating the AmeriCorps members and expressing just how grateful Montana is for their service.

AmeriCorps Vista member Tess Littlefield said that her team is honored to be recognized for their work.

“It feels great especially to be recognized by the first lady, it’s such an honor,” said Littlefield. “Usually throughout the year, you don’t really get recognized. So to finally be recognized for all your work, it means a lot.”

Montana No Kid Hungry Director Lisa Lee said it’ll be hard to see these amazing volunteers leave but she knows that they will continue to do great work wherever they go.