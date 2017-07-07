HELENA – Just under 300 kids flooded the Nelson Stadium at Carroll College for the 18th Annual Shodair Soccer Classic.

The event helps bring awareness to mental illness and allows athletes to share their skills with the children who attend the free clinic.

It was an extra sunny day Friday, but despite the heat – water, orange juice and a snack station kept everyone fueled.

“It’s free, all they have do is register they come, the come and get a t-shirt get a bottle of water, goodies and a chance to learn some great soccer skills from the best Montana athletes,” said Keith Myer, Foundation Director of Shodair Children’s Hospital.

The kids were divided into groups and took turns learning soccer skills from more than 80 all-star high school athletes chosen from across the state.

“These student-athletes selected for this game are not only skilled players on the field, but are also outstanding individuals who hold a care for their communities, a commitment to education, and supportive of the care provided to Montana families by Shodair professionals,” Shodair CEO Craig Aasved in a press release.

“Basically playing soccer with these guys is fun and doing other stuff like making another guy do like 800 pushups and playing silliness with them!” said Keith Myer, Foundation director of Shodair Children’s Hospital.

On of the kids, 8-year-old Brayden Tarr said he had fun learning soccer with athlete Christian Zygmond.

“I was doing the show-n-tell section so we would show them a simple move, play keep and incorporate that move,” Zygmond said.

The free clinic is co-sponsored by Carroll College for all Helena area youth through age 12.

“Carroll is extremely pleased to showcase these wonderful athletes on our campus as well as assisting the Shodair Hospital’s effort to receive more awareness of their mission and their services for the State of Montana,” said Tom McCarvel, Vice President of Carroll College.

Myer, a former educator for 35 years, said he knows the importance how an adult and child can make a difference in each other’s lives. “Be it a parent, an uncle, a grandparent, a teacher, a coach…. this whole building a sense of community, 18-year-olds olds 17-year-olds, working with the youth of our community is powerful. Hopefully, today will be a moment that each one will remember in their life as they grow up.”

