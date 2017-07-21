HELENA – Suicide is a problem that has plagued Montana for years. An anti-suicide coalition in Helena is hoping that talking about the subject openly will remove the stigma around suicide.

At a talk at the East Helena Lewis and Clark Library, a speaker with the Montana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention spoke to children and their parents about suicide.

The talk was followed by a short film depicting young children and the signs of depression that can lead up to suicide. Participants also took a quiz to see how much they knew about mental illness and depression.

Jess Hegstrom, AmeriCorps VISTA member specializing in suicide prevention, helped organize the event.

“One of the ways we solve this really complicated issue is by talking about it,” Hegstrom said. “We lost children not just necessarily in this community but nationwide. Many parents don’t know the warning signs until it’s too late.”

Thursday’s presentation was put on by the Montana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Lewis and Clark Library and AmeriCorps.

Warning signs of depression include increased use of drugs or alcohol, loss of interest, irritability, aggression and becoming isolated from family and friends.

For a full list risk factors and warnings signs, click here.

If you are in a crisis or want help, call the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-TALK (8255) or text MT to 741 741.