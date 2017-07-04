(NBC) – If you’re displaying an American flag on Tuesday, you’ll want to make sure you’re doing it right.

Did you know there are official rules on properly displaying old glory? Based on the federal flag code, you can display the U.S flag outside from sunrise to sunset.

If you want to fly it after dark, however, it needs to be lit. And don’t fly it during inclement weather, unless it’s an all-weather flag.

On the porch, the union of the flag should be at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half-staff. On a vehicle, the staff should be fixed firmly on the right side of the vehicle.

Story continues below



For more official rules around the U.S. flag, click here. You can also view the guidelines for displaying the flag here.

The U.S. flag is a symbol of freedom and liberty. Americans pledge their allegiance to it facing the flag and holding their hand over their heart.

The flag consists of 13 alternating red and white stripes that represent the 13 original colonies, and 50 white stars on a blue field, with each star representing a state. The colors on the flag represent: