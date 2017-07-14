BOZEMAN – The Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert has asked for another extension in response to Representative Greg Gianforte’s request to not have his mug shot and finger prints taken.

The motion was granted Friday, Lambert now has until July 21 to file. Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for ‘body slamming’ Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

The judge asked Gianforte to report to the Gallatin County Detention Center for booking when the defense asked for a motion against the booking.

This is the second extension that has been granted for Lambert.

Story continues below



MTN’s Morgan Davies