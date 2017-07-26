UPDATE: 12:09 pm: The Montana Department of Justice released the name of the woman found dead in Jefferson County on Sunday.

According to DOJ spokesman Eric Sell, the woman is 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison. Morrison was from Butte.

Morrison’s body was discovered just before 6:00 am near the intersection of Corbin Rd. and Rifle Rd. West of Jefferson City.

Authorities say Morrison was killed. Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, killed himself during a Tuesday night traffic stop in Missoula.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that two other people were in the vehicle when the man shot himself. The two other people were both taken into custody.

MISSOULA (MTN)- A man accused of killing a woman in Jefferson City, died Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Missoula.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh reports Missoula Police officers tried to arrest the suspect on the 3600 block of Rattlesnake Drive around 11:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Welsh says police did have their weapons drawn while making the arrest because they heard the 33-year-old suspect could be armed. Missoula Police was aware the man was a suspect in a homicide in a neighboring county.

The suspect then shot himself.

At the request of Missoula County Attorney’s Office and Missoula Police Department, the Ravalli County Sheriff is investigating the circumstances around his death.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holten told MTN News two other people were in the vehicle with the suspect at the time of the traffic stop and death.

He said his office would investigate the circumstances behind what led up to the death.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Montana’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating the related homicide. A woman’s body was found just west of Jefferson City early Sunday morning. Her identity has not been released.

Stay with KTVH for more details on this developing story.