JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance survey is gathering information about residents’ conflicts with bears.

The survey aims to collect information about conflicts with black and grizzly bears in Jackson and surrounding areas, as well as learn what people know about current bear-related regulations and how they feel about potential strategies to cut down on bear conflicts.

The survey designer is interning with the Conservation Alliance. He tells The News And Guide that he hopes that his results can ultimately be used for writing regulations and in education efforts.

The survey is part of the Wild Neighborhoods program, a coalition of local groups and nonprofits that works to provide homeowners with information and resources to avoid wildlife conflicts and prepare for wildfire.