HELENA – Gardeners are busy this time of year tending to their plants, but they’re not the only ones. Bees are doing their job, too; and around Helena, you might notice more and more people keeping bees in their backyard.

“Here’s a center hive and we’ll see if we can see where the queen is working…” explained hobby beekeeper Loren Gustafson as he pulled a tray full of bees from one of his hives. He’s master gardener with the Lewis and Clark County Extension Service who decided three years ago to try his hand at beekeeping. The hobby seemed like a natural progression in the growth of his and his wife Cynthia’s backyard garden.

“The best thing about the bees is that they pollinate our garden. It’s like every single flower on our tomato plant gets pollinated and produces fruit,” said Gustafson.

His garden is filled with vegetables, fruits and flowers of all sorts.

When it comes to the bees, aside from their work pollinating the flowers, there’s also the bonus of honey. “When you have a good healthy hive, especially when they survive that first winter and they’re ready to go full blast in the spring, you can also harvest a good crop of honey from those boxes,” added Gustafson.

And he’s not alone in his interest in beekeeping. The hobby has taken off in recent years.

“One is certainly the national news directed towards bees, bee health, that has piqued people’s interest in beekeeping,” explained Lewis and Clark County Extension Agent Brent Sarchet. “But beekeeping also goes along with the interest in gardening and growing your own food and keeping bees is a natural fit to go along with that.”

Sarchet said not that long ago beekeeping courses weren’t that common in Helena. But as interest grew, classes were added, and there’s now a waiting list for those who want to attend.

He added that those interested in hobby beekeeping should read up on the subject by choosing a book about beekeeping that is unique to Montana’s climate.

“The other thing I recommend is to have a mentor, and that’s where our beekeeping group comes into play. People can ask questions of other beekeepers and you kind of have this mentoring network, which is really helpful,” said Sarchet.

Just as the hive create a system of bees busily doing their work to pollinate, make honey and grow the bee population — local classes, the monthly beekeeping group and beekeepers like Gustafson are doing their work to make sure that continues to be possible.

Click here to reach the website for the Lewis & Clark County Extension Service.