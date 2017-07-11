HELENA – The lawn at Montana’s Historical Society is being transformed every Monday in July, as the Last Chance Community Powwow holds its annual Indian taco and fry bread sale.

The event also included drumming and dancing demonstrations.

Monday marked the first powwow and sale of the season for the group, who will be set up once a week this month. People were there early to get their lunch and the line stayed steady for the two-hour sale.

PowwowCommitteee Member Cary Youpee said the Monday events are just a small preview of what happens at the main powwow in the fall.

“We’ll have drums from all over Montana, Canada and the United States and we’ll have dancers as well. We’ll have anywhere from 10 to 20 drums and up to 300 dancers, a mixture of the oldest, down to the youngest,” explained Youpee.

The powwow and Indian taco and fry bread sales will take place at the historical society every Monday in July from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those dates are July 17, 24 and 31.

Proceeds from the food sales benefit the Last Chance Community Powwow, which takes place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.